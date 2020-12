This Nashville songwriter hopes fans will see how she healed from her own story.

Harper Grae Comes to Grips With Her Past in “Muddy Water”

Harper Grae reinvented herself after moving to Nashville, choosing the new name “Harper” to honor her grandparents’ surname, and “Grae” to spell out “God Redeems All Equally.”

That journey began in Reeltown, Alabama, where she was raised in the church by her maternal grandparents. She won a talent competition while attending nearby Auburn University and landed a role on the network series The Glee Project under her given name (Shanna Henderson). Now, she’s part of Music City’s diverse songwriting community, taking part in multiple events for the LGBTQ community.

“If Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Brandi Carlile had a child — that’s me,” Grae says on her website. “I love an incredible story. It’s hard for me to get away from that.”

Watch “Muddy Water,” then read our interview with Harper Grae below the player.



I remember the twilight water scene the most, probably because it was not only freezing, but possibly the rockiest location we could have chosen for a twilight water scene (I had bruises on my feet and legs for days haha). I had to get the dunk underwater perfect the first time because we only had one shot. I loved the pressure of that moment.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video illustrates the journey I took towards coming to grips with my past and embracing my future ahead.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope they take away a piece of how I healed from my own story and use what they see or hear as a catapult to help in their lives.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I cried. I created something from start to finish that I was so very proud of. Not only of myself but also of the awesome team surrounding me and my dreams.

Songwriters: Harper Grae, Craig Wilson, Lena Stone; Director: Harper Grae