Harper Grae Comes to Grips With Her Past in “Muddy Water”

I remember the twilight water scene the most, probably because it was not only freezing, but possibly the rockiest location we could have chosen for a twilight water scene (I had bruises on my feet and legs for days haha). I had to get the dunk underwater perfect the first time because we only had one shot. I loved the pressure of that moment.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video illustrates the journey I took towards coming to grips with my past and embracing my future ahead.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope they take away a piece of how I healed from my own story and use what they see or hear as a catapult to help in their lives.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I cried. I created something from start to finish that I was so very proud of. Not only of myself but also of the awesome team surrounding me and my dreams.