Harper Grae Comes to Grips With Her Past in “Muddy Water”

Harper Grae reinvented herself after moving to Nashville, choosing the new name “Harper” to honor her grandparents’ surname, and “Grae” to spell out “God Redeems All Equally.”
That journey began in Reeltown, Alabama, where she was raised in the church by her maternal grandparents. She won a talent competition while attending nearby Auburn University and landed a role on the network series The Glee Project under her given name (Shanna Henderson). Now, she’s part of Music City’s diverse songwriting community, taking part in multiple events for the LGBTQ community.
“If Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Brandi Carlile had a child — that’s me,” Grae says on her website. “I love an incredible story. It’s hard for me to get away from that.”
