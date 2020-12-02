Tim McGraw Calls Aimee Mayo’s Memoir “Healing in So Many Ways”

Talking to the Sky, She Says, Is About Living Your Best Life in a S**t Show

If you take a journey through Tim McGraw’s discography, it’s obvious how much he treasures the songs penned by Aimee Mayo. “My Best Friend,” “Drugs or Jesus,” “Let It Go,” “Good Girls,” “Seventeen,” and “Let’s Make Love” are just a few of the tunes Mayo has written since her arrival in Nashville from rural Alabama when she was only 19.

And now, in Talking to the Sky, Mayo shares her own personal stories in the memoir about “living your best life in a shit-show.” And it comes highly recommended from McGraw. “I encourage EVERYONE to read this book. It is healing in so many ways,” McGraw said of the book. “Aimee is such a talented writer.”

In a press release, Mayo describes the book as one that’s been 15 years in the making. “I’ve gone from small town Alabama girl to Nashville songwriter, and my memoir details ALL THE CRAZY that happened in between,” Mayo said. “It is my heart on paper. As a kid, when I felt powerless and alone, I loved to climb a tree or lay on a towel in the yard and stare up at the clouds and dream. The sky was kinda like my imaginary friend. In the daytime, I liked to pretend she had on her favorite faded jeans and a white cotton T-shirt, then at night she wore a little black dress and all her bling.

“I’m not sure who I’m talking to, God, the Universe, angels, my dad. But, I believe something, somewhere is listening to our prayers.”

After FIFTEEN FREAKING YEARS my book TALKING TO THE SKY (A Memoir of Living My Best Life in A Sh!t-Show) is going on Amazon this Friday … BLACK FRIDAY!!! If you love to read or if you’re looking for gifts its getting incredible reviews. Thank you #Talkingtothesky #memoir ⁦ pic.twitter.com/W6elKWJlYP — Aimee Mayo (@AimeeMayo) November 24, 2020

Mayo’s Grammy-nominated songs have been recorded not just by McGraw, but by countless other country stars like Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kellie Pickler, Faith Hill, Sara Evans, and Lonestar.