John Michael Montgomery’s Son Walker Declares It a “Bad Day to Be a Beer”

But first, I had a lot of questions about his dad, John Michael Montgomery. A man who, in case you didn’t know, absolutely owned the country charts throughout the 90’s. Starting with “Life’s a Dance” in 1992, and then the hits that just kept coming: “I Swear,” “I Can Love You Like That,” “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident),” “How Was I to Know,” and on and on and on.

So Montgomery indulged me and let me focus on his father and the influence his music had on his new songs.

CMT.com: Before we talk about your music, let’s talk about your dad’s. Was it no big deal that your dad was a big country star? Was that just the normal you knew?

Montgomery: It wouldn’t say it was particularly normal, but it was normal to me. It just so happened that instead of being a plumber, a doctor or a lawyer, my dad was a country music singer. And instead of working on the weekdays, he worked on the weekends. To me, that was just who dad was. And that’s just what he did. His dad — Harold Montgomery — was a picker and a singer around central Kentucky while dad was growing up, so he was really the one who got my dad picking and singing.

So then your dad passed that down to you, right? Did you think about any alternative careers or was this always your destiny?

Good Lord, I hope this is my destiny. I respect my parents immensely for the way they raised me. Because obviously they knew I loved music, but they also surrounded me with all these other great things like sports, acting, and choir. And they let me find my own path to music. Since I found that, it makes it all the more special to me. Once you get the bug in music, there’s no going back. I think I came to the conclusion, and I believe it was the right conclusion, that I’m proud of what my family’s done in this very unique business. I think my music will let the people know I’m not only John Michael’s son, I’m also my own artist and my own person.

Is there one song of your dad’s that stands out to you for any reason?

Look, I love my dad’s music so much. And I don’t know if it’s just because I’ve heard the hits so much, but some of my favorite songs that he had are ones he didn’t even release as singles. But he had great albums, and that’s really hard to do. Ten songs on a record, and they were all great. Especially his love songs. And especially vocal-wise, my dad had a big influence on how I sing. His “How Was I to Know” is how I learned how to do falsetto. Just listening to that song again and again. I mean, he hit notes that I didn’t think I’d ever be able to hit, but it was just practice, practice, practice to that song. Those power ballads of his helped me get better and work out that muscle.

