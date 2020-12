Good things come in pairs, right? Milk and cookies, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, Dan + Shay… and now, two new holiday videos from the award-winning duo. Arriving for Christmas 2020 with their first-ever original holiday songs, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are making the season bright with “Christmas Isn’t Christmas” and “Take Me Home for Christmas,” with both projects directed by Patrick Tracy.



Writing (in lowercase) about “Christmas Isn’t Christmas” on Instagram , the duo stated, “this song is very close to our hearts. it was inspired by our families, and all the loved ones in our lives that make the holiday season special. this year has been tough on us all, and not being able to connect with others (especially our fans) in person has really taken an emotional toll.”

They continued, “but, out of darkness always comes light, and we feel music has a magical way of bringing us together, even when we are far apart. hopefully when you listen to this song, it brings you the same sense of comfort and hope that it brings us. as always, we are unbelievably grateful for each and every one of you, and send so much love.”



In addition, Dan + Shay are sharing the warm holiday glow with their families in a second video, “Take Me Home for Christmas.” Upon the single’s release in November, Dan Smyers stated, “This is our first original Christmas song, and we had a blast writing and recording it. It was cool to get in the holiday spirit a little early this year, because I think we could all use some extra positivity and cheer. Our fans have asked for Christmas music every year, so I hope you all have as much fun listening to it as we did making it.”

The duo’s multiple holiday appearances have included CMA Country Christmas earlier this week, where they offered their first live performance of “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.”