It’s hard to believe, after the pandemic-plagued year we’ve all had, that it’s already time for year-end lists. But, here we are.

TIME magazine has just published theirs, and among the Best Songs of 2020 is truly one of the best songs of 2020. It’s Morgan Wallen’s “7 Summers.” Wallen wrote the ballad with Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally. It’s from his album Dangerous: The Double Album due out January 8, 2021.



Here’s why Wallen made TIME’s list: “For many across the world this year, the pandemic erased the best aspects of summer: the cookouts, tailgates, block parties, vacations and family reunions. So it makes sense that one of this summer’s foremost anthems was a morose journal entry of a song that turned its gaze onto some edenic past of lazy, stressless afternoons. For three minutes, you could sit in your room, close your eyes and imagine drifting down a river and sipping on a sixer alongside a friend or romantic interest, Wallen’s watercolor guitars serving as a portal to a sunkissed state of mind. But at the end of each chorus, Wallen breaks the reverie, forcing himself and the listener to come to terms with an anxious present reality. ’Doesn’t it make you sad to know,’ he asks, ’that was seven summers ago?'”

The other nine songs on the year-end top ten list were:

“Long Road Home,” Oneohtrix Point Never

“Uwrongo,” Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion, Ami Faku

“Back Door,” Stray Kids

“Think About Things,” Daoi Freyr

“Good News,” Mac Miller

“Little Nokia,” Bree Runway

“Yo Perreo Sola” remix, Bad Bunny, Ivy Queen and Nesi

“WAP,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“People I’ve Been Sad,” Christine and the Queens