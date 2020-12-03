Hear Lady A’s Retro Rendition of the Beach Boys’ 1963 Christmas Classic

This winter just got a little cooler with the arrival of a deluxe edition of Lady A’s cozy holiday album, On This Winter’s Night. Originally released in 2012, the festive project now offers four new tracks for the season. One of the brightest is their cover of “Little Saint Nick,” a merry tune by the Beach Boys that’s been part of the Christmas musical landscape since its 1963 bow.

Dense with words and those oh-so-high background vocals, “Little Saint Nick” isn’t the easiest song to sing along with, but a colorful new lyric video makes it fun to follow along as Lady A’s Charles Kelley capably takes the lead.

