Hear Lady A’s Retro Rendition of the Beach Boys’ 1963 Christmas Classic

This winter just got a little cooler with the arrival of a deluxe edition of Lady A’s cozy holiday album, On This Winter’s Night. Originally released in 2012, the festive project now offers four new tracks for the season. One of the brightest is their cover of “Little Saint Nick,” a merry tune by the Beach Boys that’s been part of the Christmas musical landscape since its 1963 bow.

Dense with words and those oh-so-high background vocals, “Little Saint Nick” isn’t the easiest song to sing along with, but a colorful new lyric video makes it fun to follow along as Lady A’s Charles Kelley capably takes the lead.



Following the album’s original 12 songs, listen for renditions of Ray Charles’ “That Spirit of Christmas” and Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.” In addition, the three members of the band co-wrote “Christmas Through Your Eyes,” accompanied by a music video of sentimental winter memories.

“We’ve always loved the holiday season, but it has become even more magical now that we’re parents,” Hillary Scott said. “So, we thought we’d add on a new, original song that was inspired by our kids and our take on a few of our favorites, which has brought us so much joy. I think we could all use a little extra holiday cheer this year!”