Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and More Launch We Won’t Stop Campaign for St. Jude

See All the Stars Wearing the Shirt That Looks Good on Everyone

What better time of year — this year more than ever — to reflect on how it is so much better to give than receive?

That’s exactly what country stars are doing for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s We Won’t Stop movement to support the hospital’s life-saving mission. And in doing so, they are encouraging their fans to make a monthly commitment to St. Jude by becoming a Partner in Hope. (The We Won’t Stop t-shirt is a token of gratitude the hospital sends you when you sign up.)

We are thrilled to debut our new We Won’t Stop t-shirt, available when you become a Partner in Hope monthly donor! Thank you to our #StJudeCountryCares friends who help ensure #StJudeWontStop until no child dies from cancer. Get your shirt: https://t.co/pEw2NzjjGo pic.twitter.com/UCuOKVVD83 — St. Jude (@StJude) December 3, 2020

Giving to St. Jude is more important than ever during this pandemic, because even though concerts and fundraisers and other large gatherings have been cancelled, cancer has not. Which is why St. Jude’s promise to make sure no families ever receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food is so essential right now.

Here are just a few of the country stars who have signed up to be St. Jude Partners in Hope:

Reba McEntire

Miranda Lambert

Kelsea Ballerini

Dan + Shay

Little Big Town

Florida Georgia Line

Kelleigh Bannen

Tenille Townes

Jon Pardi

Lauren Alaina

Chris Janson