Looks like somebody’s been passing around the holiday spirits, because Florida Georgia Line are ready to get “Lit This Year.” And they’re not singing about Rudolph’s nose, either. But hey, it may be a perfect song for Blitzen.

Band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley joined Corey Crowder to co-write “Lit This Year,” which happens to be FGL’s first holiday song.



Upon its release, Hubbard stated, “BK, Corey, and I had a good time writing this one. We felt like we were writing the modern-day version of ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’ meets Christmas Vacation. The only thing that would make this Country Christmas song any better is if we could shoot a video and feature ‘Cousin Eddie.’”

Kelley added, “Get your holidaze on, y’all. This is a new one for us. T and I always felt our first holiday song would come at just the right time – we’re excited for fans to have something FGL to cheers to the season with!”

Ready for another round? Enjoy Florida Georgia Line’s own Lit This Year Holiday Playlist, with songs by Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, and more.