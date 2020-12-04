Dolly Parton Set to Perform Christmas Classics During CBS Holiday Special

Let the countdown begin.

With Christmas only 21 days away, and Dolly Parton’s Christmas special only three days away, it’s time to start letting the holiday spirit fill you with joy.

Parton will be sharing that spirit of the holidays in her new one-hour special A Holly Dolly Christmas on Sunday (Dec. 6) at 7:30 p.m. CT on CBS, and/or streaming live and on demand on CBS All Access.

“I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special,” Parton said in a press release. This year, more than any other, Parton is excited to share some much-needed joy and holiday cheer. She will be performing in an intimate, candlelit set, singing both faith-ﬁlled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics. She will also be telling some of her own personal Christmas stories and letting fans in on some of her most vivid memories.

The special was named for Parton’s recent Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.



</noscript> </div>

“When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don’t hesitate,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS. “A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific song-writing, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. “There’s only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.” CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



