With “We Need Christmas” Video, Maddie & Tae Will Make You Believe

"We hope this project brings a little joy and peace to our fans," they say.

As 2020 winds down, Maddie & Tae are pausing for a moment of reflection with a touching holiday single and elegant music video, “We Need Christmas.”

The sentimental song is the title track of their six-song EP of the same name, which balances two new compositions with familiar seasonal favorites like “This Christmas,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

