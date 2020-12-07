With “We Need Christmas” Video, Maddie & Tae Will Make You Believe

by
As 2020 winds down, Maddie & Tae are pausing for a moment of reflection with a touching holiday single and elegant music video, “We Need Christmas.”
The sentimental song is the title track of their six-song EP of the same name, which balances two new compositions with familiar seasonal favorites like “This Christmas,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”
“We are so proud of this project and loved recreating some of our favorite Christmas classics as well as writing some of our own,” said duo members Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr. “Making We Need Christmas was such a bright spot for us this year and we hope this project brings a little joy and peace to our fans during this difficult year.”
Maddie & Tae, who secured their second No. 1 country hit in 2020 with “
Die From a Broken Heart,” co-wrote “We Need Christmas” with AJ Pruis and Matthew West. The duo also teamed with Josh Kerr (Tae’s husband) for the EP’s other original song, “Merry Married Christmas.”
“I think more than ever, as we say in We Need Christmas, we really need all the joy and hope and love that the holiday season brings,” Maddie stated. “There’s just something about Christmas that kind of silences all the chaos for a couple of days where you just get to quiet down with your loved ones. We’re so excited to celebrate Christmas this year and really cherish that quality time that we didn’t get as much of this year with quarantining and everything. And,” she adds, “we get to blast our own Christmas songs for our families!”
And as Tae told
Nashville Lifestyles, “Since we weren’t able to tour this year, making music has been our silver lining. It’s always been a dream of ours to make a Christmas record and what better time than now? We all need some Christmas spirit in our hearts.”