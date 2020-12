"I hope that this song adds something special to your holidays,” she says.

Gabby Barrett is reminding listeners of the reason for the season in her elegant new recording of “The First Noel.” She recorded the thoughtful holiday song with producer Ross Copperman, showing a different, more reflective side of her vocal ability.

Barrett, who is one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, stated, “Christmas is one of my absolute favorite days of the year, and my faith is the cornerstone of my life, so being able to share both with ‘The First Noel’ is a gift. I feel so blessed to do what I do every day, and I hope that this song adds something special to your holidays.”



Although she’s best known to country fans for the breakout smash, “I Hope,” Barrett has kept “The First Noel” in her holiday repertoire for years. In 2018, the same year she appeared on American Idol, she sang the holiday gem at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Washington DC.

Named by Billboard as the Top New Country Artist of 2020, Barrett is now wrapping up the year by singing her latest single, “The Good Ones,” on The Bobby Bones Show and during iHeartRadio’s 2020 St. Jude Radiothon. She is also expecting a baby girl with husband Cade Foehner in early 2021.

Enjoy this performance of Gabby Barrett’s “The First Noel” from this year’s CMA Country Christmas.