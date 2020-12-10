"I hope that this song adds something special to your holidays,” she says.

Gabby Barrett is reminding listeners of the reason for the season in her elegant new recording of “The First Noel.” She recorded the thoughtful holiday song with producer Ross Copperman, showing a different, more reflective side of her vocal ability.

Barrett, who is one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, stated, “Christmas is one of my absolute favorite days of the year, and my faith is the cornerstone of my life, so being able to share both with ‘The First Noel’ is a gift. I feel so blessed to do what I do every day, and I hope that this song adds something special to your holidays.”

