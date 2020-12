Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Return to No. 1 With “Happy Anywhere”

“I don’t know how the hell this keeps happening," he says.

Wait, Blake Shelton is No. 1 again?! For anyone who’s heard his delightful duet “Happy Anywhere” with Gwen Stefani, it shouldn’t come as any surprise, but Shelton appears to be in shock.

“I don’t know how the hell this keeps happening, but I couldn’t be more grateful that it does,” Shelton said. “Thank you to the songwriters, the music makers, the fans… thank you to my team and to country radio… and, of course, thank you to the incredible Gwen Stefani. Wishing everyone health and safety. We hope that y’all can be ‘Happy Anywhere’ this holiday season.”

On the Billboard Country Airplay Chart, “Happy Together” becomes Shelton’s 28th chart-topping single. He nabbed his first one in 2001 with “Austin.” Over the years, he’s placed No. 1 singles with guests such as Trace Adkins, Ashley Monroe, Pistol Annies, and Gwen Sebastian.

Shelton and Stefani’s previous single together, “Nobody But You,” rose to No. 1 on the Billboard chart dated May 1, 2020. Within months, the couple (who got engaged in October) returned to the radio with “Happy Together.” They also performed it from the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville for the ACM Awards in September.