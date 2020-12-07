Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Return to No. 1 With “Happy Anywhere”

Wait, Blake Shelton is No. 1 again?! For anyone who’s heard his delightful duet “Happy Anywhere” with Gwen Stefani, it shouldn’t come as any surprise, but Shelton appears to be in shock.

“I don’t know how the hell this keeps happening, but I couldn’t be more grateful that it does,” Shelton said. “Thank you to the songwriters, the music makers, the fans… thank you to my team and to country radio… and, of course, thank you to the incredible Gwen Stefani. Wishing everyone health and safety. We hope that y’all can be ‘Happy Anywhere’ this holiday season.”