Too Country for Punk? Kalie Shorr Speaks to Self-Love in “My Voice”

Kalie Shorr has probably received enough unsolicited advice to last a lifetime, but in “My Voice,” she’s putting one perspective first: Her own.
As the lyrics indicate, some have said she’s too pop for country, and others believe she’s too country for punk. But keep listening and you’ll find out pretty quick that this Nashville singer-songwriter is not going to change for anybody any time soon. The track comes from her latest album, Open Book: Unabridged, released on December 4.
Take a look at the new video for Kalie Shorr’s “My Voice,” then read our interview below the player.