Too Country for Punk? Kalie Shorr Speaks to Self-Love in “My Voice”

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

The style of this video was out of my comfort zone — in a really good way. I had to challenge myself to bring a different energy. It’s also been a while since I’ve performed (for obvious reasons) so it felt so good to get to let loose the way I do on stage. I’ve missed that a lot.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The song is about not caring what people think and unapologetically being true to yourself. I wanted the video to be chaotic and wild to mirror the song. The lyrics are really straight forward so I wanted the video to be more abstract and vibey, as opposed to having a narrative that spelled out what the song already covered. I watched a lot of videos of Alanis Morissette, Fiona Apple, and Stevie Nicks to get ready for the shoot. They all have this really untamed energy on stage and I wanted to bring that to my performance too.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

This video is definitely edgier and sexier than anything I’ve ever done. It was really important to be that it came across as tasteful and empowered vs. gratuitous. I think being confident in your sexuality is a huge part of being yourself and I’m really proud of how that translated in the video.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Like most people, I’ve struggled with body image for most of my life. Seeing this video made me feel really good about myself. I’ve been working on self-love for a long time and I’m really at a place now where I can see things that used to trigger me and not even be phased by them. I’m an artist, not a model; and my job is to make art, not starve myself. When I watch this video, I see a really happy person who is comfortable in their own skin. It’s a video I’m both personally and professionally very proud of.