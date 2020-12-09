‘Tis the Season for RaeLynn to Get “Jingle Bell Drunk”

</noscript> </div>

Not only has the country singer-songwriter just gifted the world with an original Christmas song just in time to start decking our halls, but she’s also sharing another release off her Baytown EP, named for her hometown in Texas, just east of Houston.

First up is the festively feisty “Jingle Bell Drunk” that RaeLynn wrote with Corey Crowder, Ernest Keith Smith, and Rocky Block. It’s all about the spirit(s) of the whole Christmas season, just a little more naughty than nice.

“We all made it to Christmas 2020, let’s thank Jesus and make a drink,” she wrote on her socials.

Full lyrics to “Jingle Bell Drunk”:

Jingle Bell Drunk

All I want for Christmas is tequila in my stockin’

Get them sleigh bells rockin’

Grandma pop and lockin’

Bubba brought a new girl that nobody even knows

I think she shrunk her clothes

But that’s just how it goes

Mrs. Claus is drinking White Claws on the roof

Uncle Santa brought a batch of 100 proof

Shoot

I’m getting jingle bell drunk this Christmas

I don’t give a jingle bell what, who isn’t

Listen, I’ve been naughty, I’ve been nice

Made my list and checked it twice

I got you, so I got everything I want

I’m getting jingle bell drunk, this Christmas

Jingle bell drunk, who isn’t

I’ll admit that I’m a little mistletoe tipsy

Feeling all frisky

So, baby come and kiss me

Maybe after presents we can go and hit a back road

Say were headed to the Mapco

‘cause we’re out of tobacco

Mama won’t believe a word I say

She’ll just roll her eyes and say

Sure okay

I’m getting jingle bell drunk this Christmas

I don’t give a jingle bell what, who isn’t

Listen, I’ve been naughty, I’ve been nice

Made my list and checked it twice

I got you, so I got everything I want

I’m getting jingle bell drunk, this Christmas

Jingle bell drunk, who isn’t

Mrs. Claus is drinking White Claws on the roof

Uncle Santa polished off the 100 proof

We’re getting jingle bell drunk this Christmas

I don’t give a jingle bell, who isn’t

Listen, I’ve been naughty, I’ve been nice

Made my list and checked it twice

I got you, so I got everything I want

I’m getting jingle bell drunk, this Christmas

Jingle bell drunk, who isn’t

Jingle bell drunk, this Christmas

Jingle bell drunk, who isn’t

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Drinking all the way

And then there’s her new video for “Me About Me.” It’s a ballad she penned with Bob DiPiero and Jeff Garrison, and starts out like a love songs, until you find out that he never asks her about her.



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.




