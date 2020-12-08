Darius Rucker, Luke Combs Join Forces to Bring MLB Team to Nashville

After the year we’ve all had, this could possibly be the best Christmas ever if Nashville gets what it really wants: a Nashville major league baseball team.

A new initiative from Music City Baseball is underway to bring an expansion baseball team to Nashville. They’d be named the Nashville Stars, as a tribute to the former semi-pro Negro Major League team of the same name. That team played from the late 1930s to the early 1950s.

And artists like Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Justin Timberlake have signed on as financial backers of the A-game effort and they will also be on Music City Baseball’s advisory board, according to a story in People.

“I have always been a big fan of Major League Baseball so I’m excited about being part of bringing a team to Tennessee,” Rucker said in a press release. “Nashville is already a great home to several professional sports teams, and I believe baseball is the next step in continuing Nashville’s reputation as one of the greatest cities in the United States.”

Baseball in Tennessee? I'm in! Excited to join the @NashvilleStars Baseball team. Read more from @People! https://t.co/UK0a0LXpod — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) December 8, 2020

Nashville’s minor league baseball team, the Nashville Sounds, play at First Horizon Park (the former Sulphur Dell ballpark) in the city’s Germantown neighborhood.