Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge Meet “Under the Mistletoe” Again

Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge won’t be home for Christmas just yet, because they’re still making the rounds with an upbeat holiday duet, “Under the Mistletoe.” They’ll appear on The Voice tonight (Dec. 8) and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (Dec. 11), both on NBC. They’ve already teamed up for the network’s festive special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

“Under the Mistletoe” follows in the Christmas spirit of Clarkson’s most wonderful 2013 album, Wrapped in Red. She co-wrote the new song with her guitarist Aben Eubanks.

“I love writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe,” she said in an email to fans. “Brett is such an amazing singer and I was so impressed by his classic sound on his Christmas record so it was a perfect match for picking a duet partner for ’Under The Mistletoe.'”



In addition, Eldredge has recorded “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with award-winning Mexican singer-songwriter and actress Sofía Reyes. The official music video features Eldredge and Reyes recording the track at the historic Capitol Studio in LA. It is the same studio where Frank Sinatra, one of Eldredge’s biggest influences for his 2016 holiday album Glow, recorded many albums as well.

“I love Sofía’s voice and I’ve always wanted to learn some Spanish,” he said. “And who better to learn from than her?”

Reyes added, “I’m so happy to work with Brett. It’s an honor and I think you’ll love the Spanish version of this song.”



Eldredge is also set to join a star-studded lineup on Thursday (Dec. 10) for NBC’s One Night Only: The Best of Broadway. The unforgettable night of music hosted by Tony Award-nominated Tina Fey will aim to raise funds benefitting Broadway Cares.