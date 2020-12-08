Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge Meet “Under the Mistletoe” Again

"I love writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe," she says.

Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge won’t be home for Christmas just yet, because they’re still making the rounds with an upbeat holiday duet, “Under the Mistletoe.” They’ll appear on The Voice tonight (Dec. 8) and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (Dec. 11), both on NBC. They’ve already teamed up for the network’s festive special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

“Under the Mistletoe” follows in the Christmas spirit of Clarkson’s most wonderful 2013 album, Wrapped in Red. She co-wrote the new song with her guitarist Aben Eubanks.

“I love writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe,” she said in an email to fans. “Brett is such an amazing singer and I was so impressed by his classic sound on his Christmas record so it was a perfect match for picking a duet partner for ’Under The Mistletoe.'”

