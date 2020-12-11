Cody Belew Gives Dashing in December a New Line Dance for Christmas

</noscript> </div>

The hook came to me first. I was under a time pressure. They needed the demo, or at least a work tape, within days. I was asked by the writer-director [Jake Helgren], who found me on Instagram and sent me a message to tell me he liked my music and liked my voice. And then I made the pitch and was like, “If you ever have a movie that requires an inescapable Southern drawl, let me know because I’d love a shot.” And he said, “I don’t have anything like that in the works, but would you be interested in pitching for this movie?”

He told me it needs to sound like Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine,” and it also needs to be the feel of “Pour Some Sugar on Me.” (laughs) One of my favorite songs of all time, and one that I love to sing, is “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.” I felt like that was close enough in the world of those two songs that I could let it be my guide.

And for some reason, I had the thought of Joe Cocker’s “You Can Leave Your Hat On,” and the line from George Strait’s “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” – “that’s why I hang my hat in Tennessee.” I don’t know why God gave me those two Christmas gifts as a thought, but I combined them into “You Can Hang Your Hat on My Christmas Tree.” And I just thought, “Well, hell, that is suggestive. It is catchy. Now what are you going to do?” So, I wrote backwards from that. …

It really did write itself. I thought about the hook, and the chorus I wrote the same day I thought of it. I sang that for a day, and the next evening I would write a line and laugh my face off. Then I’d write another line and think, “There is no way in hell I’m going to send this in, and they’ll accept it.” But I turned it in and they loved it! They even choreographed to the scene with the work tape. I don’t know that it always happens that way for everyone, but it happened that way for me.

