Cody Belew Gives Dashing in December a New Line Dance for Christmas

VIDEO
I would imagine you wrote the song thinking about the rhythm and the beat for a line dance, but what was on your mind, lyrically, as the song was taking shape?
The hook came to me first. I was under a time pressure. They needed the demo, or at least a work tape, within days. I was asked by the writer-director [Jake Helgren], who found me on Instagram and sent me a message to tell me he liked my music and liked my voice. And then I made the pitch and was like, “If you ever have a movie that requires an inescapable Southern drawl, let me know because I’d love a shot.” And he said, “I don’t have anything like that in the works, but would you be interested in pitching for this movie?”
He told me it needs to sound like Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine,” and it also needs to be the feel of “Pour Some Sugar on Me.” (laughs) One of my favorite songs of all time, and one that I love to sing, is “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.” I felt like that was close enough in the world of those two songs that I could let it be my guide.
And for some reason, I had the thought of Joe Cocker’s “You Can Leave Your Hat On,” and the line from George Strait’s “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” – “that’s why I hang my hat in Tennessee.” I don’t know why God gave me those two Christmas gifts as a thought, but I combined them into “You Can Hang Your Hat on My Christmas Tree.” And I just thought, “Well, hell, that is suggestive. It is catchy. Now what are you going to do?” So, I wrote backwards from that. …
It really did write itself. I thought about the hook, and the chorus I wrote the same day I thought of it. I sang that for a day, and the next evening I would write a line and laugh my face off. Then I’d write another line and think, “There is no way in hell I’m going to send this in, and they’ll accept it.” But I turned it in and they loved it! They even choreographed to the scene with the work tape. I don’t know that it always happens that way for everyone, but it happened that way for me.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
This film has an LGBTQ storyline, which is rare for Christmas movies. For you personally, why is it important for you to be part of the film?
Well, let’s cut to the realness of it. When you’re a newly signed artist, anything that you can grab onto that’s going to push the ball forward is a huge win. And something like this, to be the vehicle to give you something to talk about and to write about, you just couldn’t ask for anything better than that. I never anticipated getting to be a part of a Christmas song that was going to have radio promotion and it’s going to play on the big screens in Times Square. I feel like I am living through my own Christmas movie right now.
Whenever he (Helgren) told me there was going to be this first-of-its-kind Christmas storyline that centered around two guys, I was really proud to be attached to that project, in a way that was so authentically me. I didn’t get to be in the movie, but this is a song that I wrote by myself. I have a song out called
“Crimes,” and it’s more about the struggle and being beaten down all the time, socially, and we keep getting up and moving forward. But this gets to be just about the celebration of an innocent moment in time, being attracted to somebody and rolling the dice and hoping that they like you back. That’s a universal feeling, and one that we can all relate to.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
More than anything, I feel like it’s my job to represent the “all-ness” of myself as an extension of the LGBT community. I’ve never felt the need to wave a big flag in your face and say, “Accept me! Accept me!” What I’d rather say is, “I’m no different than you.” I grew up the same way you did, and I know how to shoot a squirrel out of the top of a tree, and I could skin it if I had to, but that’s not really what I want to be doing with my day!
So, I just feel like it’s good to have a wholesome, fun, Christmas holiday rom-com. And I’m hoping that this song is what they call an evergreen Christmas song, in that it lives beyond the movie and gets to be part of that great playlist that we all love every year.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO