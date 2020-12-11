Music

Cody Belew Gives Dashing in December a New Line Dance for Christmas

Enjoy his holiday video, “Hang Your Hat on My Christmas Tree”
by 1m ago

Cody Belew is hanging more than the Christmas stockings this season. An Arkansas native who now lives in Nashville, Belew has placed the irresistible original song “Hang Your Hat on My Christmas Tree” in the new Paramount Channel movie, Dashing in December.

The festive film, which details an unexpected romance between a handsome city dweller and a hard-working ranch hand, premieres on Sunday, December 13 at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT. The cast includes Andie MacDowell, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Peter Porte.

Take a look at the colorful video for “Hang Your Hat on My Christmas Tree,” then read our interview with Cody Belew below the player.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.