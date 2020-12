“I think a song that’s able to lend itself to so many different versions is a special thing."

Brett Young is bearing a holiday gift today, as he unwraps a surprisingly smooth version of a holiday favorite. His lustrous rendering of “Silver Bells” gives the Christmas classic a cool R&B flair, yet the background vocals make it feel warm and familiar.



The wintry recording follows the No. 1 success earlier this year of “Catch,” as well as the release of his newest single, “Lady,” from an upcoming album. And because 2020 was unpredictable year, the unexpected arrangement of “Silver Bells” fits in neatly to the latest batch of country Christmas songs.

“Aside from ‘Silver Bells’ being one of the most well-known classic Christmas songs, it’s specifically always been one of my favorites,” Young stated. “I think a song that’s able to lend itself to so many different versions is a special thing and this one seems to be extremely versatile. Also, it just makes me happy when it comes on and that’s what Christmas is all about.”