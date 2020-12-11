LISTEN: Tim McGraw Reprises “It Wasn’t His Child” Just in Time for Christmas

</noscript> </div>

“It’s been a crazy year and we’ve worked hard to put out music, knowing how much it can mean and provide solace in difficult times,” McGraw said in a press release. “This is our final chance to thank everyone for sticking with us this year and more importantly, provide some Christmas spirit to you this holiday season.” The song has always been one of McGraw’s favorites.

Ewing told me that he wrote “It Wasn’t His Child” on Christmas Eve in 1988. “Although it’s been recorded by a number of artists, I recorded it myself on an album titled Following Yonder Star in 1995. I don’t know where Tim first heard it, but I first heard him sing it at the Nobel Peace Prize Awards Concert when he appeared there in 2003,” Ewing told me. “Tim’s new version is powerful to me because it’s genuine and full of heart…just like he is.”

If you've never heard the original version of this song by Skip Ewing…. go check it out!! One of my favorite songs for the season. Thanx @CountryMusic for putting together this special night of music. #CMAchristmas https://t.co/N4j2AEP0tf — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 1, 2020

Ewing has been a part of the Nashville singer-songwriter scene since the 80s, with standout hits like Collin Raye’s “Love, Me,” Diamond Rio’s “I Believe,” Kenny Chesney’s “You Had Me From Hello,” and Chesney and Reba McEntire’s “Every Other Weekend.”



Watch Ewing’s performance of “It Wasn’t His Child” at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe:



Alison Bonaguro




