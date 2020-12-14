Carrie Underwood Talks Tree Trimming, Christmas Cows and 2021 Resolutions

Editor’s note: This is part 2 of a 2-part interview. You can read part 1 here.



As Carrie Underwood was starting to wind down her 2020, but still on a high from the release of her highly-anticipated Christmas album My Gift, she sat down for a Zoom call to catch up with Nashville reporters on everything from the holiday traditions she treasures to the silver linings she found during this year of so much sorrow.

On keeping traditional music traditional: “I feel like the great thing about traditional Christmas carols is that it’s the familiarity that is so special. When I think about the Christmas songs that I grew up listening to, they were very straightforward. They were very simple. That’s what sticks with me still today. And those are always my favorite ones when somebody just does a beautiful production of ’O’ Holy Night’ or ’O Come All Ye Faithful.’ Whatever it is, it’s just simple and beautiful. That’s what resonates with me. I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel here. I love these songs the way they are. There’s a reason that they’ve stood the test of time and people still sing them today.”

