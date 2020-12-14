Jessie James Decker Brings Joy to Everyone in New Christmas Video

Jessie James Decker simply can’t get enough of Christmas. She’s celebrating this season with “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” a flashy and fun music video that captures her holiday spirit.
