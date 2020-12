Jessie James Decker Brings Joy to Everyone in New Christmas Video

Jessie James Decker simply can’t get enough of Christmas. She’s celebrating this season with “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” a flashy and fun music video that captures her holiday spirit.



“I remember being a little girl and listening to Jackson 5’s version and later hearing Mariah Carey’s cover and falling in love with it. It brings back such great childhood memories,” Decker said. “I wanted to record my own rendition because it’s a song that brings joy to everyone.”

The new music video follows festive tracks such as “On This Holiday” from 2018 and “This Christmas” in 2015. In September, she issued a cookbook, Just Feed Me, offering her favorite Italian, Southern and Cajun recipes. Now recording for Big Yellow Dog / Atlantic Records / Warner Music Nashville, Decker anticipates more new music in 2021.