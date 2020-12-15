Music

In December 2010, Rascal Flatts Reigned at Radio With “Why Wait”

They filmed the all-star video in Las Vegas.
In 2010, Rascal Flatts rolled the dice with their first single on a new record label — and they hit the jackpot. After signing to Big Machine Records that July, the single steadily rose to No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, where it spent two weeks in mid-December.

