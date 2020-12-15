In December 2010, Rascal Flatts Reigned at Radio With “Why Wait”

</noscript> </div>

As Gary LeVox told CMT Hot 20 Countdown, “We wanted to put it all together. It’s two decades of some of our biggest hits, and it kind of takes them down the path of two decades of Rascal Flatts music. And that’s really what it was, just a big thank you. You can never thank them enough. We love our fans so much and we just we are so blessed.”





