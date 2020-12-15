LISTEN: Carly Pearce Shares Emotional Single “Show Me Around” About Late Friend/Producer

</noscript> </div>

And that certainly seems like the case for Carly Pearce.

Pearce, Ben West and Emily Shackelton took solace in one another when they penned “Show Me Around,” a song about what it would be like to arrive in heaven with a friend who’d beat you there. An unlikely tour guide, like Pearce’s good friend and mentor — known professionally as busbee — would be to anyone who joins him there.

“I think 2020 for me was the biggest learning lesson of my life,” Pearce said in a recent radio interview of this trying year. “And I think that you have to remember the stillness and remember what you learned, implement what you discovered about yourself, and don’t forget that.

“I think it’s so easy for us to kind of just be robots and do day in and day out and not check in with ourselves, and not just kinda make sure we’re okay.”

Pearce is not the only one who is feeling that way about 2020 and about losing someone they loved.

It’s been one week since the release of #showmearound and the love and support this community has shown me and those who have lost loved ones has blown me away. Hearing your stories has been so touching https://t.co/uI8pjNyn8x pic.twitter.com/KchriYFNUa — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) December 11, 2020



Lyrics for “Show Me Around”:

I heard you got a brand new place

Feels like at least a million miles away

I hope I get to meet you there someday

And we’ll pick back up like no time passed

Yeah, I pray it happens like that

I bet you’re up there right now making plans and writing out

All your favorite places that you just can’t wait to take us

And we’ll get to spend forever talking ’bout whatever

When I get there, promise you’ll track me down

And show me around

I heard that there’s no growing old

And now you only walk down streets of gold

I’vе only read about what you’ve seen, what you know

And I’m still herе missing you

Oh, I wonder what you’re getting into

I bet you’re up there right now making plans and writing out

All your favorite places that you just can’t wait to take us

And we’ll get to spend forever talking ’bout whatever

When I get there, promise you’ll track me down

And show me around

I hate how much that losing you hurts

I hope you know you left your mark on this world

And I swear that I’d give anything on this earth

To see your face

But for now, I’ll wait

I bet you’re up there right now making plans and writing out

All your favorite places that you just can’t wait to take us

And we’ll get to spend forever talking ’bout whatever

When I get there, promise you’ll track me down

And show me around

And show me around

I heard you got a brand new place