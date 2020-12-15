Music LISTEN: Carly Pearce Shares Emotional Single “Show Me Around” About Late Friend/Producer The Lesson She Learned About Remembering the Stillness by Alison Bonaguro 40m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> When beloved Nashville producer Mike Busbee died in September 2019 at just 43, country artists all over Music City took it hard. And when artists are hurting, sometimes music is the only way for the healing to start. And that certainly seems like the case for Carly Pearce. Pearce, Ben West and Emily Shackelton took solace in one another when they penned “Show Me Around,” a song about what it would be like to arrive in heaven with a friend who’d beat you there. An unlikely tour guide, like Pearce’s good friend and mentor — known professionally as busbee — would be to anyone who joins him there. “I think 2020 for me was the biggest learning lesson of my life,” Pearce said in a recent radio interview of this trying year. “And I think that you have to remember the stillness and remember what you learned, implement what you discovered about yourself, and don’t forget that. “I think it’s so easy for us to kind of just be robots and do day in and day out and not check in with ourselves, and not just kinda make sure we’re okay.” Pearce is not the only one who is feeling that way about 2020 and about losing someone they loved. It’s been one week since the release of #showmearound and the love and support this community has shown me and those who have lost loved ones has blown me away. Hearing your stories has been so touching https://t.co/uI8pjNyn8x pic.twitter.com/KchriYFNUa — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) December 11, 2020 Lyrics for “Show Me Around”: I heard you got a brand new place Feels like at least a million miles away I hope I get to meet you there someday And we’ll pick back up like no time passed Yeah, I pray it happens like that I bet you’re up there right now making plans and writing out All your favorite places that you just can’t wait to take us And we’ll get to spend forever talking ’bout whatever When I get there, promise you’ll track me down And show me around I heard that there’s no growing old And now you only walk down streets of gold I’vе only read about what you’ve seen, what you know And I’m still herе missing you Oh, I wonder what you’re getting into I bet you’re up there right now making plans and writing out All your favorite places that you just can’t wait to take us And we’ll get to spend forever talking ’bout whatever When I get there, promise you’ll track me down And show me around I hate how much that losing you hurts I hope you know you left your mark on this world And I swear that I’d give anything on this earth To see your face But for now, I’ll wait I bet you’re up there right now making plans and writing out All your favorite places that you just can’t wait to take us And we’ll get to spend forever talking ’bout whatever When I get there, promise you’ll track me down And show me around And show me around I heard you got a brand new place Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro