Chris Lane climbs to No. 1 at country radio this week with “Big, Big Plans.” The romantic tune is his third chart-topping single on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, after “I Don’t Know About You” in 2019 and “Fix” in 2016. “Big, Big Plans” made a small, small jump from No. 2 to No. 1 in its 55th week on the chart.

“As an artist the most rewarding thing for me is writing a song and hearing fans sing it back, and make it part of their own story as well,” Lane said in a statement. “It’s been so much fun to see the way such a personal song for me has impacted other people over time. From proposing to my wife, to seeing others’ proposals at shows and on social media, to it now hitting #1 on country radio is unbelievable. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Lane co-wrote the song with Jacob Durrett and Ernest K Smith. In May, he shared a live video that featured a surprise appearance from his wife, Lauren Bushnell. The couple married in October 2019 in Nashville, then shared a wedding video featuring the song a month later. The Lanes are expecting their first child in early June.