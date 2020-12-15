Music

The Highwomen, John Prine Among Americana Honors & Awards Winners

Black Pumas, Brittany Haas also earn awards
The Highwomen, John Prine, Black Pumas and fiddler Brittany Haas have been revealed as winners of the Americana Music Association’s 19th Annual Americana Honors & Awards.

