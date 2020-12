The Highwomen, John Prine Among Americana Honors & Awards Winners

The Highwomen, John Prine, Black Pumas and fiddler Brittany Haas have been revealed as winners of the Americana Music Association’s 19th Annual Americana Honors & Awards.



Composed of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires, The Highwomen collected three trophies: Album of the Year for their self-titled debut, produced by Dave Cobb; Song of the Year for “Crowded Table,” written by Carlile, Hemby and Lori McKenna; and Duo/Group of the Year.

The late John Prine was named Artist of the Year. The 2003 Americana Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting honoree becomes the first artist in Honors & Awards history to be posthumously nominated in this category and this is his fourth Artist of the Year win since 2005.

Regarded as one of the most influential fiddlers of her generation, Brittany Haas (of the band Hawktail) received the award for Instrumentalist of the Year. Black Pumas were named Emerging Act of the Year after garnering praise for their full-length debut, Colors.

For nearly two decades, the Americana Honors & Awards program has provided a unique platform for commemorating the best and brightest musicians in the Americana music scene at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to preserve the safety of musicians, fans and other members of the close-knit roots community, the Americana Music Association chose to forego having an in-person ceremony this year.

“I could not be more proud of this slate of winners,” stated Jed Hilly, Executive Director of the Americana Music Association. “Although we terribly miss celebrating together at the Ryman as we usually have in years past, we’re thrilled to still be able to recognize these distinguished members of our community.”