The Highwomen, John Prine Among Americana Honors & Awards Winners

The Highwomen, John Prine, Black Pumas and fiddler Brittany Haas have been revealed as winners of the Americana Music Association’s 19th Annual Americana Honors & Awards.
Embedded from www.youtube.com.
The Highwomen, John Prine, Black Pumas and fiddler Brittany Haas have been revealed as winners of the Americana Music Association’s 19th Annual Americana Honors & Awards.
© 2020 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc.