The Highwomen, John Prine Among Americana Honors & Awards Winners

</noscript> </div>

Regarded as one of the most influential fiddlers of her generation, Brittany Haas (of the band Hawktail) received the award for Instrumentalist of the Year. Black Pumas were named Emerging Act of the Year after garnering praise for their full-length debut, Colors.

For nearly two decades, the Americana Honors & Awards program has provided a unique platform for commemorating the best and brightest musicians in the Americana music scene at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.