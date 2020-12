Gary Allan Pours Doubles for Singles in “Waste of a Whiskey Drink”

"I like the songs that make you laugh, make you cry, or piss you off," he says.

To the tattooed gentleman at the bar, Gary Allan has already figured it out: She’s the wrong woman for you. Maybe it’s the strong drinks that have you seeing double, but the country singer/bartender’s facial expression at the 01:03 mark pretty much says it all.

In a Facebook post launching the video, Allan explained the meaning of the song by noting, “You’re watching a buddy about to hit on a girl, and you’re saying, ’Hey, I know what you’re thinking. This girl’s trouble.'”



Of course, Allan has been down this whiskey river before. His new EP is titled Whiskey Wind Down, with songs ranging from “It Ain’t the Whiskey” and “Drinking Dark Whiskey,” to his 1998 crowd favorite, “It Would Be You.” (That’s the one that goes, “If it was a drink, it would be a strong one…”)

“I’ve got a lot of songs about whiskey,” Allan admits. “Lots of drinking songs — they’re my favorite. I like the songs that make you laugh, make you cry, or piss you off.”

Hard to believe, but next year marks the 25th anniversary of Allan’s debut hit single, “Your Man.” Although his fans have been waiting nearly eight years for a new album, “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” shows us the country singer’s still got it.

“When I think ’country music,’ I think a smoky bar with a glass of whiskey, and somebody playing heartbreak songs,” he says. “That’s, to me, what country music is. Pop was always about what happened on the weekend and country was about what happened Monday through Friday.”