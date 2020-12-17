Music

Gary Allan Pours Doubles for Singles in “Waste of a Whiskey Drink”

"I like the songs that make you laugh, make you cry, or piss you off," he says.
by 22m ago

To the tattooed gentleman at the bar, Gary Allan has already figured it out: She’s the wrong woman for you. Maybe it’s the strong drinks that have you seeing double, but the country singer/bartender’s facial expression at the 01:03 mark pretty much says it all.

In a Facebook post launching the video, Allan explained the meaning of the song by noting, “You’re watching a buddy about to hit on a girl, and you’re saying, ’Hey, I know what you’re thinking. This girl’s trouble.'”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.