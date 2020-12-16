Dolly Parton Inspired Luke Bryan to Write a Song a Day

Because this year has been so unprecedented, so is the way we celebrate our songwriting legends. So BMI is wrapping up 2020 with a salute to Dolly Parton. “In honor of our awards and her book, Songteller, Dolly joins us for a personal conversation with seven of our award-winning BMI songwriters who discuss their favorite Dolly songs, her impact on the art and craft of songwriting,” they shared, “and just how much she means to them.”

One of the first to do so is Luke Bryan, who talks about what he learned from Parton when he first moved to Nashville, before he ever had a chance to meet her.

