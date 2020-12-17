Music

The Band Perry Topped the Chart 10 Years Ago With “If I Die Young”

“It just always felt like a song that was meant to be here," said Kimberly Perry.
by

A sibling trio from East Tennessee with stage presence to spare, The Band Perry first enticed listeners with a sleeper single, “If I Die Young.” That beautiful breakout hit rose to No. 1 at country radio in December 2010 and set the foundation for a string of hits.

