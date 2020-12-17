The Band Perry Topped the Chart 10 Years Ago With “If I Die Young”

VIDEO
She added, “I want to thank the fans of country music again. Your stories have changed our lives. Thank you, country radio, for allowing this song to be heard and giving it a shot. I want to thank my brothers who play it alongside me night after night. They are the backbone of The Band Perry. And, of course, our parents, Marie and Steve Perry. We are their labor of love. They’ve always encouraged our writing.”
With the momentum of the bittersweet ballad, the Band Perry retained its radio presence for the next three years, sending titles like “All Your Life,” “Better Dig Two,” and “Done” to No. 1. They also won a 2014 Grammy Award for a remake of Glen Campbell’s “Gentle on My Mind.” But after explorations into other music genres, their
Instagram account appears to have gone dormant.
However, the Band Perry did hold a garage sale in their hometown of Greeneville, Tennessee, in 2019. News reports indicated they were working on new music, too.
“We’ve never done anything like this,” Neil Perry told WBIR during the sale, which was held in an empty shop downtown. “We originally thought about putting it up online doing a free for all for all the fans, but we came back here and started recording our next batch of music.”