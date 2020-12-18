Music

Inspired by 2020, Ingrid Andress Insists “Christmas Always Finds Me”

"I wrote this while thinking about how weird/different the holidays will be," she says.
by 17m ago

With another year gone by, Ingrid Andress embraces all of the holiday memories in “Christmas Always Finds Me,” a bittersweet song that still touches the heart. No matter where her life and career have taken her, this Colorado native seems to encounter the seasonal spirit somehow.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.