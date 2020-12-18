Inspired by 2020, Ingrid Andress Insists “Christmas Always Finds Me”

VIDEO
“I wrote this while thinking about how weird/different the holidays will be this year for everyone,” she says. “But at the end of the day, there’s always room for enjoying the holidays, especially Christmas (or whatever you celebrate).”
Andress is wrapping up an incredible year. Her debut single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” rose to No. 1 on
Billboard’s country airplay chart this year, and she released an acclaimed debut album, Lady Like, as well. She co-wrote “Christmas Always Finds Me” with Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, her co-writers on “More Hearts Than Mine” as well as the title track of Lady Like.
After the Christmas break, Andress returns to the spotlight with an appearance on CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden on January 4. And she’ll compete for the Best New Artist trophy at the Grammy Awards on January 31, also on CBS. She is nominated for Best Country Song (“More Hearts Than Mine”), Best Country Album and Best New Artist.
Speaking about “More Hearts Than Mine,” she told
CMT Hot 20 Countdown, “I feel like we’ve all been there, when we meet somebody that we are getting serious about, and then you have to introduce them to your family. And it’s like this event that shouldn’t be that big of a deal, but it is. Maybe to some people it’s not, but to me it is. But it was just really easy to write. I kinda just flowed out because it just came straight from a real place.”
