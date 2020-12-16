Music

Ten Years Ago, Zac Brown Band Got Us All Stuck in “Colder Weather”

The Story Behind the No. 1 Song Released in December 2010
This is how you know that a song has stood the test of time: when you find out it’s ten years old, but you still remember every single word about this ramblin’ man with a gypsy soul who was born for leaving and it’s a shame about the weather.

Which is how it feels now, on the 10th anniversary of Zac Brown Band’s release of “Colder Weather.”

