Morgan Wallen to Celebrate Dangerous with Live Stream from the Ryman

You’re going to want to pencil this in as the first country show of the new year.

Morgan Wallen and his full band will be playing Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Jan. 12, and you’re all invited to come to the free, virtual show. The one-night-only concert will feature new songs from his Dangerous: The Double Album due out on Jan. 8. It’s Wallen’s follow up to his 2018 If I Know Me debut that introduced him to the world with singles like “Up Down,” “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You.”

Each of the two new albums includes 15 songs, so with 30 new tunes in his catalog, it could potentially (and hopefully) be kind of a long night. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. CT and there’s no telling when he’ll leave the stage.

Wallen co-wrote about half the songs on the highly anticipated collection, and relied on his steadfast stable of writers for the rest. Dangerous features a collaboration with Chris Stapleton, a song written by Eric Church and one by Jason Isbell. Will they join Wallen on stage? You’ll have to watch the show here to find out.

Here is the list of songs Wallen may or may not play:

“Sand in My Boots”

“Wasted on You”

“Somebody’s Problem”

“More Surprised than Me”

“865”

“Warning”

“Neon Eyes”

“Outlaw” (featuring Ben Burgess)

“Whiskey’d My Way”

“Wonderin’ bout the Wind”

“Your Bartender”

“Only Thing That’s Gone” (featuring Chris Stapleton)

“Cover Me Up”

“7 Summers”

“More Than My Hometown”

“Still Goin Down”

“Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt”

“Dangerous”

“Beer Don’t”

“Blame It on Me”

“Somethin’ Country”

“This Bar”

“Country A$$ Shit”

“Whatcha Think of Country Now”

“Me on Whiskey”

“Need a Boat”

“Silverado for Sale”

“Heartless” (Wallen Album Mix)

“Livin’ the Dream”

“Quittin’ Time”



