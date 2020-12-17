Kacey Musgraves Can Tell You How to Get to Sesame Street

The gang’s all here for Kacey Musgraves: Big Bird, Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, Count von Count, Segi and Abby Cadabby.

In a photo gallery Musgraves shared on Instagram, it looks like she found her way to Sesame Street, and will be on an upcoming episode sometime in the new year, in the show’s 52nd season. And she’s not the first country star to have joined the beloved Muppets on the children’s show. Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Loretta Lynn, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Thomas Rhett, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Sugarland, Lee Ann Womack, Johnny Cash, Trisha Yearwood, Randy Travis and The Chicks have all made appearances throughout the five decades of the show.