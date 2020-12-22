See the Playlist Noah Cyrus Curated of Her Favorite Country Songs

Is It Any Wonder That Billy Ray Cyrus' Daughter Would Love Country This Much?

You know who was stunned to find out that Noah Cyrus was a Grammy nominee? Noah Cyrus. She is currently nominated for Best New Artist at the upcoming Grammy Awards — along with a new voice in country, Ingrid Andress — and she shared her thoughts on the nod on Instagram.

Even though Cyrus is nominated in that all-genre category, she is kind of feeling straight-up country to us with this playlist she curated for CMT.com. It’s her seven favorite country songs from artists like her father Billy Ray to the redneck ground-breaker Gretchen Wilson and all kinds of kinds in between.

“These are all genre-bending songs in their own way. My dad introduced me to a lot of different kinds of music from an early age that have had a heavy impact on my song-crafting process,” Cyrus told CMT.com. “Many people on this list paved the way for, not just artists like myself, but for artists of all different genres, and have influenced my creative approach to music while instilling in me an appreciation for those who came before me.”

Billy Ray Cyrus’ “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore” (1993)

Vern Gosdin’s “Is It Raining at Your House” (1990)

Johnny Cash & June Carter’s “Jackson” (1967)

George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” (1980)

Gretchen Wilson’s “When I Think About Cheatin’” (2004)

Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” (1955)

The Judds’ “Mama He’s Crazy” (1984)

In Cyrus’ own The End of Everything EP released in May 2020, her singing and songwriting lean a little country as well. That’s not to say she has officially gone country, to quote Alan Jackson, just that she knows her way around country, pop, rock, rap and EDM and has the powerhouse vocals — husky just like her big sister Miley’s — to prove it.

“July”

