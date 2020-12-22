Marcus King on Waylon, Willie, and “Wildflowers & Wine”

A blazing guitarist with an expressive and eloquent voice, Marcus King received his first-ever Grammy nomination this year for his debut solo album, El Dorado. The acclaimed project landed in the category of Best Americana Album, perhaps the perfect spot because of the way the 24-year-old performer blends blues, country, and soul music into his songwriting and studio sessions.

A CMT Listen Up artist, King caught up with us by phone about his latest late-night performance, a couple of his country music heroes, and what he’ll remember most about 2020.

CMT: Singing “Wildflowers & Wine” on The Tonight Show is a pretty cool way to wrap up the year. How did it feel for you to get back to playing with the band again?

Marcus King: It’s a little bit like riding a bike, and it’s also a little bit like riding a motorcycle. Things could go wrong but sometimes you get right back into the pocket — and we just got right back into the pocket this time. It was so good to see everybody and it was safe and we felt good about it. It was good to get the fellas back together, you know?

