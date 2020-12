Billboard Reveals the Top Country Artists of 2020

Country radio showed a whole lot of love to Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen in 2020, while still making room for stars like Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay and Maren Morris. This month, Billboard recapped the year with multiple lists, including the following:

Top Country Artists

Luke Combs claimed the spot on this countdown thanks to smash singles like “Lovin’ on You.” He’s trailed by Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown. (See all 50 artists.) Combs is also squarely atop the Top Country Airplay Artists tally.



In addition, Combs heads the parade for Top Country Artists – Male , with Wallen, Brown, Jason Aldean, and Sam Hunt following in the procession.

Top Country Artists – Female

In 2020, “The Bones” was good for Maren Morris, as she ranks first among female country artists on Billboard’s 2020 rankings. Gabby Barrett enters at No. 2 — but she’s first among Top New Country Artists. Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, and Carrie Underwood round out the Top 5 of leading ladies.



Top Country Artists – Duo/Group

No surprise here, as Dan + Shay dominated the airwaves with “10,000 Hours,” a duet with Justin Bieber. Old Dominion and Florida Georgia Line aren’t far behind. Maddie & Tae and Lady A are on the list, too.



Top Country Airplay Songs

How often did you hear Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” in 2020? After endless spins, it’s at the pinnacle of the year’s most-played songs. And chasing that ubiquitous single on the list are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” and Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks.” (See all 60 songs.)