Billboard Reveals the Top Country Artists of 2020

by
Craig Shelburne
39m ago
Country radio showed a whole lot of love to Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen in 2020, while still making room for stars like Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay and Maren Morris. This month,
Billboard recapped the year with multiple lists, including the following:
Top Country Artists
Luke Combs claimed the spot on this countdown thanks to smash singles like “Lovin’ on You.” He’s trailed by Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown. (
See all 50 artists.) Combs is also squarely atop the tally. Top Country Airplay Artists
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
In addition, Combs heads the parade for , with Wallen, Brown, Jason Aldean, and Sam Hunt following in the procession.
Top Country Artists – Male
Top Country Artists – Female
In 2020, “The Bones” was good for Maren Morris, as she ranks first among female country artists on
Billboard’s 2020 rankings. Gabby Barrett enters at No. 2 — but she’s first among . Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, and Carrie Underwood round out the Top 5 of leading ladies. Top New Country Artists
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Top Country Artists – Duo/Group
No surprise here, as Dan + Shay dominated the airwaves with “10,000 Hours,” a duet with Justin Bieber. Old Dominion and Florida Georgia Line aren’t far behind. Maddie & Tae and Lady A are on the list, too.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Top Country Airplay Songs
How often did you hear Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” in 2020? After endless spins, it’s at the pinnacle of the year’s most-played songs. And chasing that ubiquitous single on the list are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” and Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks.” (
See all 60 songs.)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO