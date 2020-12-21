Billboard Reveals the Top Country Artists of 2020

Country radio showed a whole lot of love to Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen in 2020, while still making room for stars like Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay and Maren Morris. This month, Billboard recapped the year with multiple lists, including the following:

Top Country Artists

Luke Combs claimed the spot on this countdown thanks to smash singles like “Lovin’ on You.” He’s trailed by Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown. (See all 50 artists.) Combs is also squarely atop the Top Country Airplay Artists tally.

