Maren Morris Cancels Entire 2021 RSVP Tour

ICYMI: There Will Be Not Tour, But There Will Be a Third Album

Over the weekend, Maren Morris had to share the bad news that she’d made the difficult decision to cancel her tour for the new year. The tour was set to kick off in April in Alpharetta, GA and wrap 16 cities later in July in Portland, OR.

“I truly appreciate your patience on this. I am in the midst of working on my third record,” Morris wrote, “so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon.”

Morris had already given her fans the news about postponing the tour back in May, when we all thought that by 2021, surely we could concert again. At the time, she wrote on social media, “In tears writing this, but given these unprecedented circumstances, I’ve decided to postpone RSVP The Tour to 2021.” The 2021 dates were to take place at the same venues, just one year later.

But now, being so close to the light at the end of the tunnel with the new Covid-19 vaccines starting to make their way around the world, instead of postponing the tour once again, she has decided this time to cancel it.



