Carrie Underwood Says Dolly Parton’s Life Was “Very Me”

Before this unprecedented year is — God willing — over, we wanted to do a little more celebrating of songwriting legends thanks to our friends at BMI. They’ve created a virtual salute to Dolly Parton, and it features today’s artists talking extensively about all of the ways that Parton inspired them. “In honor of our awards and her book, Songteller, Dolly joins us for a personal conversation with seven of our award-winning BMI songwriters who discuss their favorite Dolly songs, her impact on the art and craft of songwriting,” they shared, “and just how much she means to them.”

We shared Luke Bryan’s thoughts on Parton, and now we are sharing Carrie Underwood’s.

But spoiler alert, there will be tears. So you might want to prepare yourself with tissues when Underwood starts talking through her tears about the legacy of Parton.

“I think her true legacy is how she has made the world better,” Underwood says. “She could’ve just been Dolly Parton and taken her money and just lived for herself. But she was given gifts by God, and she takes them, she does the work, she uses them to glorify God, and she gives back. She cares about people. That’s her legacy.”

