Parker McCollum Sends “Pretty Heart” to No. 1

His debut single tops radio chart in 50th week
Parker McCollum is parked at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay Chart with “Pretty Heart,” his debut single. Written about the regrets that come after a breakup, the track leaps from No. 5 to No. 1 in its 50th week on the chart. McCollum, a Texas native who is also a CMT Listen Up artist, co-wrote the song with Randy Montana.

