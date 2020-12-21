Parker McCollum Sends “Pretty Heart” to No. 1

</noscript> </div>

On Twitter, McCollum was especially enthusiastic. He wrote, “We did it y’all! Just a kid from Conroe, TX who dreamed about playing country music now has the #1 song in the country this week! No beer songs or dirt roads or trucks or nothin. Just honest songwriting. We did it our way! Best fans in the world made it happen! THANK YOU!”

We did it y’all! Just a kid from Conroe, TX who dreamed about playing country music now has the #1 song in the country this week! No beer songs or dirt roads or trucks or nothin. Just honest songwriting. We did it our way! Best fans in the world made it happen! THANK YOU! — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) December 21, 2020

As “Pretty Heart” was arriving at country radio, McCollum invited CMT on his tour bus in early 2020 for the Night Out Nashville series. Then in August, he posted on social media that he was canceling his tour dates due to a Covid-19 diagnosis. However the single — his first for MCA Nashville — continued to gain momentum and reached gold status in October. It has averaged five million streams weekly.

“Pretty Heart” is included on McCollum’s new EP Hollywood Gold, named for a horse his grandfather owned. “To say I’m excited for my fans to listen to this new project, Hollywood Gold, is an understatement,” McCollum said leading up to release. “I’m always striving to become a better songwriter and I feel like my songwriting on this EP is some of my best to date.”





