K.T. Oslin, Singer-Songwriter Known for “80’s Ladies,” Dies at 78

</noscript> </div>

The Academy of Country Music presented Oslin with four trophies: 1987’s Top New Female Vocalist and Video of the Year for “80’s Ladies,” and 1988’s Top Female Vocalist and Album of the Year for This Woman. That album, and her debut album (also titled 80’s Ladies) were certified platinum. Her 1990 album, Love in a Small Town, reached gold. Always a compelling songwriter, her late career albums like My Roots are Showing… and Live Close By, Visit Often, are some of her most satisfying works.



</noscript> </div>

In 2011, prior to giving a rare performance in Nashville, Oslin told CMT.com, “I’d like to be remembered as someone who stuck to their guns and did it the way they thought. I tried to do my very best every time out of the chute.” Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



