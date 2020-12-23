CMT Reveals Its Top Country Music Videos of 2020

Although some of these country stars might find themselves on Santa’s naughty-or-nice list, CMT is delighted to include them on our year-end ranking of our most-aired videos of 2020.

You want the beachy fun of “Beer Can’t Fix”? Or maybe the sultry groove of “Drinking Alone”? How about the hotel sins of “One Night Standards”? We have all that and more. In the spirit of a New Year’s Eve countdown, let’s start with No. 20 and work our way to the top.

20. Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

The family man spends a day on the sand with his wife and kids… and a surprise at the end.

