CMT Reveals Its Top Country Music Videos of 2020

by
CMT.com Staff
21m ago
Although some of these country stars might find themselves on Santa’s naughty-or-nice list, CMT is delighted to include them on our year-end ranking of our most-aired videos of 2020.
You want the beachy fun of “Beer Can’t Fix”? Or maybe the sultry groove of “Drinking Alone”? How about the hotel sins of “One Night Standards”? We have all that and more. In the spirit of a New Year’s Eve countdown, let’s start with No. 20 and work our way to the top.
20. Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
The family man spends a day on the sand with his wife and kids… and a surprise at the end.
19. Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
Haven’t we all known somebody just like her? This powerful vocalist makes us feel like we do.
18. Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, “Beer Can’t Fix”
If life’s a beach, then we’ll get our feel-good fix from these two fun-loving country singers.
17. Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
It took country fans (and Beliebers) mere moments to fall in love with this sweet song.
16. Kenny Chesney, “Here and Now”
We missed this superstar on tour, but he brought that same live energy to this dynamic video.
15. Maddie & Tae, “Die From a Broken Heart”
For those who are mending from a heartache, this talented duo brought comfort and harmony.
14. Luke Combs, “Even Though I’m Leaving”
Structured like a classic country song, this nostalgic ballad still hits us in the heart every time.
13. Tim McGraw, “I Called Mama”
The family bond is unmistakable. Another winner from one of country’s coolest guys.
12. Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”
Somebody’s up to no good, but you’ll have to stay tuned to get the real lowdown.
11. Luke Bryan, “One Margarita”
This summer party soundtrack earned the high-energy headliner a CMT Music Award in 2020.
10. Keith Urban, “God Whispered Your Name”
One of country’s most interesting stars touched our hearts with this tune. Great guitar work, too.
9. Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”
Come on, admit it, you sing the falsetto part when this video comes on
every single time. Right?
8. Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone”
Although this video is a visual departure for her, the iconic entertainer always nails the vibe.
7. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”
This breezy tune felt like a ’90s country duet, with a true-to-life video treatment to match.
6. Sam Hunt, “Hard to Forget”
Also, hard to resist. You’ll probably notice something new (and quirky) every time you watch this one.
5. Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine”
She insists she’ll be fine after a breakup. As for us? Well, we’ll be over here weeping over this video.
4. Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”
Keep one in your heart. This irresistible tune carried the country sensation all the way to the Grammy ballot.
3. Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You”
If anybody can make a romantic ballad into one of the year’s most clever videos, it’s gotta be Blake.
2. Maren Morris, “The Bones”
And the rest don’t matter? Actually, we’ll RSVP for whatever this award-winning artist does next.
1. Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Now
that’s how you make an entrance, wouldn’t you agree? And we hope for more awesome music in 2021.
