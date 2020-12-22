Country Artists Share Memories of K.T. Oslin and Her Music

As the news started to spread that K.T. Olsin had died on Monday (Dec. 21), the country singers and songwriters who knew her best began to wrap their heads around another devastating death amid the Covid-19 pandemic that claimed the lives of Joe Diffie, Charley Pride, John Prine and so many more.

Sad to hear that K.T. Oslin has passed away. I toured with her often at the beginning of my career and we even hosted the Music City News Awards show together along with ⁦@VGcom. She was a brilliant songwriter and a helluva lady. https://t.co/XIxjV7bc6R — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) December 21, 2020

More heartbreaking news. Rest In Peace, K. T. Oslin. K. T. performed “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad” on the tribute album, ‘Tammy Wynette Remembered’. #KTOslin #TammyWynette #CountryMusic pic.twitter.com/iLXppYp88z — Tammy Wynette (@TammyWynetteTN) December 21, 2020

… the gatekeepers didn’t even have a chance to decide whether or not they’d let her in. K.T. Oslin didn’t ask anyone for permission to enter. She waltzed in with her brilliant songs, her unmatched intellect, her perfectly foul mouth and she changed everything— forever.#KTOslin pic.twitter.com/syFSzPpI1h — Chely Wright (@chelywright) December 21, 2020

I idolized you. Beautiful KT. this one hurts . Dammit!Give ‘em hell in heaven girl. We need an Angel down here. https://t.co/kbeNkV4KSh — Matraca Berg (@matracaberg) December 21, 2020

And in press releases, more and more country stars shared their own stories of Oslin’s influence on their music and her legacy.

“Did we look up to her? Did we admire her? Hell, we studied her. As a young artist I knew she knew things I wanted to know. I met K.T. Oslin on her terms and never regretted it. We all just loved her,” said Pam Tillis.

“I am so sad to hear that K.T. Oslin has passed. She was truly one of the best singers I ever heard. I loved the way she made the words come alive with the expressiveness of her unique voice. Thank God we still have her music to learn from,” said Ricky Skaggs.

“She was one of the most unique, talented songwriters and singers in music. She will be missed. Rest in Peace, K.T,” said Alabama’s Randy Owen.

“First off, I’m blown away to get the sudden news today. It was very awakening to say the least. I was a huge K.T. Oslin fan and just recorded one of her songs on my last album with Pam Tillis. She was a big inspiration to me and her writing about the strength of women. I also know she had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was a great lady from a great time of great music. One who will truly be missed by me and many fans,” said Lorrie Morgan.

“I nearly ran off the road when ’Don’t kiss like we’re married, kiss me like we’re lovers’ (from her No. 1 song ’Hold Me’) came across my car radio back in 1980 somethin’ or other. I nearly fell out of my rockin’ chair just this minute when I listened to it again. What a song!! What a singer!! What a songcraft woman!! What a woman… PERIOD!! Rest in Peace, Lady K. T. Why don’t you go look up my old friend Roy Orbison and y’all write and sing a duet up there. I always thought you were a female Roy Orbison… or maybe Roy was a male K.T. Oslin. I miss both of you,” said Larry Gatlin.



"K.T. was the definition of a songstress. Her work stood on its own and will always stand the test of time," said John Anderson. "The Oak Ridge Boys are saddened by the loss of the Eighties Lady, K.T. Oslin. We didn't know her very well, but any time we met, she was always gracious and first-class all the way. REST EASY K.T.," said the band's Joe Bonsall. "I am very sorry to hear that K.T. Oslin passed away. My prayers are with her and her family during this time," said Lee Greenwood.




