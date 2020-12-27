Country Stars React to Christmas Day Explosion in Nashville

In an year already filled with turmoil, tornadoes and tourists refusing to stay away during the pandemic, Nashville’s 2020 came to tragic end on Christmas Day when an explosion rocked downtown’s 2nd Avenue, just steps away from the honky-tonks on Lower Broadway.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper told CBS’ Face the Nation that the 6:30 a.m. bombing on Dec. 25 was an attack on infrastructure. The explosion went off outside the AT&T building which led to cell service outages across the city, and flights were grounded at the Nashville airport. As of Sunday morning, a motive had not been released by investigators.

As the news continued to come in over the holiday weekend, country stars — most of whom live outside the city limits — were praying for peace and filled with gratitude for the first responders.

Merry Christmas everyone! And a huge thank you to all the brave first responders in Nashville this morning. ❤️ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 25, 2020

Trying to find the words….but this is a tough one. Yesterday, on Christmas Morning, the world watched as Nashville was hit by another tragedy. It’s been a year….but we will rise again. pic.twitter.com/czrtTTuwzb — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 26, 2020

My heart is with all of my fellow Nashvillians that have been affected by this… especially on Christmas… pic.twitter.com/gtPazVF4n9 — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) December 25, 2020

Sending all my love to Nashville this morning. These videos are absolutely terrifying. Such a horrific act, especially on Christmas morning. — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) December 25, 2020

Merry Christmas! Thinking of our beautiful hometown we love so much. We are beyond grateful to our first responders for your dedication and bravery. Our prayers and love are with all those serving our community. #NashvilleStrong — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) December 25, 2020

Thank you to all of the first responders and brave people who have been working to keep our neighbors safe. A strange and scary Christmas for sure…but still, Merry Christmas. Wishing you all peace. ✌️ #Nashville pic.twitter.com/RYiltD8S1K — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) December 25, 2020

Our house shook here in Nashville. Following the info on socials and the news but just praying nobody was hurt. Seems like it was an explosion of some sort downtown. Fucking 2020 — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) December 25, 2020

For updated details on the recovery efforts and the outages, see AT&T’s statement here.