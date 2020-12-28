Everything We Know About Carrie Underwood’s New Gospel Album

"I Felt Like My Soul Was in Such a Great Place," She Says of My Savior

Now this is how you give an unreal year a very happy ending: with a surprise album announcement.

That’s what Carrie Underwood did on Christmas day, when she shared the news that she’d be releasing her first full gospel album in early 2021.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and something NEW for the New Year. Praying for better days ahead. #MyGift #MySavior ✨ pic.twitter.com/AuSs7i8xB7 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 26, 2020

After wishing her fans, friends and followers a merry Christmas, she segued into the good news with a two-minute video she shared on social media.

“I am very blessed and very lucky because I have basically been living in Christmasland all of 2020, which was a great place to be for this year. I’ve been making music that I love and been just giving my heart to the Lord with My Gift, which you guys have been so wonderful to support. Lots of love and support and I have felt it every step of the way, so thank you so much for that.

“I basically didn’t want all of that to end. When I was making this music, I felt like my soul was in such a great place. I wanted to keep making music like the music off of My Gift. So I am here to give you guys a little gift right now and announce that I did that. I went ahead and made more music. I made an album called My Savior which is hopefully just a little companion to My Gift. This album is full of gospel hymns that I grew up singing. I feel like you guys have kind of been asking me for a while to make an album like that because I’ve been lucky enough to do songs like that here and there along the way in my career. So that’s what I did. It will be coming to you just in time for Easter (April 4).

“Again, it’s just been such a blessing to make music like this, music that is near and dear to my heart. I hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as I loved making it. Thanks again for the My Gift support and I hope you like this gift and I hope you like it when it comes out. Until then, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, sending lots of love.”

In addition to the spiritual songs on My Gift, Underwood has also recorded and performed others, like the breathtaking Christian hymn “How Great Thou Art” that she recorded for her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1 album as a duet with Vince Gill.



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro




