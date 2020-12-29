“9 to 5” Is Kane Brown’s Proof that Dolly Parton Writes What She Lives

Covid-19 brought a lot of things to an abrupt halt this year, but it didn’t stand in the way of celebrating our songwriting legends. So BMI is wrapping up 2020 with a salute to Dolly Parton. “In honor of our awards and her book, Songteller, Dolly joins us for a personal conversation with seven of our award-winning BMI songwriters who discuss their favorite Dolly songs, her impact on the art and craft of songwriting,” they shared, “and just how much she means to them.”

In one of the Dolly Parton appreciation videos, Kane Brown explains why her style of songwriting works so well. Especially on one of his personal favorites, “9 to 5.” The timeless anthem was released in 1980, a good 13 years before Brown was even born.

