“9 to 5” Is Kane Brown’s Proof that Dolly Parton Writes What She Lives

Covid-19 brought a lot of things to an abrupt halt this year, but it didn’t stand in the way of celebrating our songwriting legends. So BMI is wrapping up 2020 with a salute to Dolly Parton. “In honor of our awards and her book, Songteller, Dolly joins us for a personal conversation with seven of our award-winning BMI songwriters who discuss their favorite Dolly songs, her impact on the art and craft of songwriting,” they shared, “and just how much she means to them.”

In one of the Dolly Parton appreciation videos, Kane Brown explains why her style of songwriting works so well. Especially on one of his personal favorites, “9 to 5.” The timeless anthem was released in 1980, a good 13 years before Brown was even born.



“What makes Dolly Parton such a relatable songwriter is that she writes what she lives and she writes what she knows. Working ’9 to 5’: anybody can relate to that song. And she does a great job on selling them and singing them,” Brown says.

In Parton’s response to Brown, she explains how she wrote that particular song 40 years ago. “Talking about ’9 to 5,’ I’m glad you like that one. You know I wrote that on my fingernails,” Parton says as she clicks her nails together for percussion. “Anyway, that little song has just been the gift that keeps on giving.”



And while 2020 may be slowly but surely coming to an end, finally, Brown is still working hard and pouring himself a cup of ambition every day. He shared a sneak peek of his next music video on Instagram, where he is trying to act like his wife Katelyn.