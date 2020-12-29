Dan + Shay Are Celebrating Their 8th Anniversary As a Duo (Which Is Way More Than 10,000 Hours, BTW)

</noscript> </div>

“That album was just a collection of demos. We had met, we were writing two or three songs a day,” Smyers recalls of the music they’d made on his laptop. And when they asked their record label when they could start making their debut album, they said, “What do you mean? Your album’s done.”

Their debut single “19 You + Me” was released in October 2013, less than a year after they met.

