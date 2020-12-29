Music

Dan + Shay Are Celebrating Their 8th Anniversary As a Duo (Which Is Way More Than 10,000 Hours, BTW)

The Pair Shares What They’ve Learned and How They’ve Changed Since 2012
by 1h ago

Earlier this month, Dan + Shay shared on Twitter that they’d met eight years ago that day (Dec. 7). They added a loudly crying face emoji, which said so much about how grateful they feel about having been together as a duo for so long. (About 54,000 hours longer than “10,000 Hours,” their recent No. 1 Grammy-nominated collaboration with Justin Bieber.)

Embedded from www.youtube.com.