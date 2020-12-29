TV

[Spoiler] Is The First Veteran To Be Cut From The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Find out what went down when Kelli and Judy broke the news
by 25m ago

Meredith became a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in dramatic fashion on Season 14: The Texas native was called into the office a bunch of times by Kelli and Judy, and at the 11th hour, the team was expanded so that she had a place on the squad (relive her highs and lows below).

Embedded from www.youtube.com.