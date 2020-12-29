[Spoiler] Is The First Veteran To Be Cut From The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

</noscript> </div>

“I feel like you’ve lost your edge, and you seemed out of condition as your best dancer compared to previous years,” Kelli told Meredith, adding that she was the lowest-scoring veteran in the group (four judges said maybe, two judges said no and only one judge said yes).

Kelli stressed that it would be an “uphill battle” to make the team — and with that, Meredith knew her fate before needing to be told that she was cut.

“I just don’t feel like it’s real,” she said as she wiped away tears. “What if I worked on timing?”

But Kelli insisted that the decision was final and apologized.

“I felt like I came back fitter and stronger and more confident and did everything I could to just be the best teammate, be the best dancer and be the best everything I could,” Meredith said.

Kelli stressed that Meredith was, indeed, a “great teammate,” and if she was to return, she should focus on “rhythm and timing of really fast-paced routines.”

