Dolly Parton and Barry Gibb Reprise 1968 Bee Gees Ballad

Right at the very beginning of Dolly Parton’s solo country career, the Bee Gees were already eight years into their heyday. But somehow, along the way, Parton and Bee Gees’ frontman Barry Gibb became fast friends.

So it’s unlikely that anyone was surprised that the two artists, now both 74 years old, would join forces for a new take on an older Bee Gees ballad. It’s part of Gibb’s new album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook Vol. 1 due out on Friday (Jan. 8). “I’ve dreamed of a project that would bring me together with some of the artists I admire most,” Gibb posted on Twitter. In addition to his song with Parton, the album — recorded in Nashville — has Gibb singing with Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch and more.

