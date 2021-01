Dolly Parton and Barry Gibb Reprise 1968 Bee Gees Ballad

Right at the very beginning of Dolly Parton’s solo country career, the Bee Gees were already eight years into their heyday. But somehow, along the way, Parton and Bee Gees’ frontman Barry Gibb became fast friends.

So it’s unlikely that anyone was surprised that the two artists, now both 74 years old, would join forces for a new take on an older Bee Gees ballad. It’s part of Gibb’s new album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook Vol. 1 due out on Friday (Jan. 8). “I’ve dreamed of a project that would bring me together with some of the artists I admire most,” Gibb posted on Twitter. In addition to his song with Parton, the album — recorded in Nashville — has Gibb singing with Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch and more.



I was honored when my dear friend @GibbBarry asked me to join him for a special version of “Words” on his new album! Listen to our version of the @BeeGees classic now ❤️ https://t.co/X84InmvOhp pic.twitter.com/e3W8ysAXlo — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 1, 2021

Happy New Year everyone! So excited to share #words with you all. @DollyParton and I had so much fun singing this song together from my new album #greenfields. The album is available everywhere January 8th. I hope you enjoy it as well. It's out today on #youtube #spotify #apple pic.twitter.com/wZlwHjy7Uv — Barry Gibb (@GibbBarry) January 1, 2021

Both Parton and Gibb shared the news about their “Words” on New Year’s day.

Gibb’s two bandmates and brothers Robin and Maurice have died, leaving Gibb to carry on the tradition of their immensely popular soft-rock sound. The trio performed “Words” shortly after its release on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1968.



