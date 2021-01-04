Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley to Release Solo Music, But Insist “FGL’s Not Breaking Up”

Yes, Florida Georgia Line have a new album Life Rolls On due out on Feb. 12.

But no, that’s not the end of the story.

Essentially, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard will be making more music as a duo but also as solo artists.

That was the gist of the news that the duo shared with their fans on social media, via a lengthy video call, to explain that they will be making some music of their own on the side. But that does not mean at all that they are breaking up the band they’ve been building for the past decade.

Here’s what Hubbard had to say about the venturing out:

“You know, we’ve never made a video for our fans. Let’s just chat with our fans for a second, let’s fill them in on everything going on in FGL’s world and our personal world, ’cause there’s a lot going on. We want to make sure our truth is out there for you guys, and our genuine excitement in support of each other for the next chapter of our career, our music, our journey. A lot has changed. We’re about to drop the rest of our fifth album. And in the midst of all that, we’ve also got to work on some stuff individually. We just try be really transparent and real with you guys. Like BK said, timing is everything. You guys as our fans have changed our lives and we’re forever grateful. In the meantime, it’s a beautiful place to be to be able to venture out and have a voice of our own and have an individuality. We’ve always been a package deal, but I think there’s freedom in this time to be able to not always be a package deal. I have a strong peace about the next journey, the next chapter. Just to clarify, FGL’s not breaking up. We’re just venturing out.” And Kelley added his thoughts on honoring his life’s calling:

“Having some extra time this year — being in a pandemic year and a lot of uncertainty and a lot of extra time being down here in Florida with Brittney and the dogs — I did a lot of soul searching, man. And I took some time off of writing song. I didn’t know what I was searching for, and kind of where I landed was really falling in love with my guitar and writing songs again. Even more than ever, man. And nobody knows this, but it’s been a lifelong dream of mine, and I feel like I started writing an album once I stared writing again. A couple songs that I felt like, ’I’m supposed to sing these.’ It really created this freedom for ourselves in addition to what we do with FGL. That was cool navigating through what that looks like. Having (Hubbard’s) blessing means everything and it really completes the whole perspective of my life. There’s nothing more important for everyone to honor your life’s calling.” Florida Georgia Line’s next scheduled tour stop as a duo is May 1 in Tampa, opening for Kenny Chesney. Tickets for that show are available here, even though 2021 concert dates are subject to change. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



