Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley to Release Solo Music, But Insist “FGL’s Not Breaking Up”

The Duo Posts a Video Call on Facebook to Share the News with Fans
Yes, Florida Georgia Line have a new album Life Rolls On due out on Feb. 12.

But no, that’s not the end of the story.

Essentially, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard will be making more music as a duo but also as solo artists.

That was the gist of the news that the duo shared with their fans on social media, via a lengthy video call, to explain that they will be making some music of their own on the side. But that does not mean at all that they are breaking up the band they’ve been building for the past decade.

(Who could forget their breakout hit, “Cruise”? It’s certainly one that co-writer Chase Rice will never forget. Read more about that songwriting session here.)

