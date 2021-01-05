Morgan Wallen Reacts to His New Album Being Leaked by Walmart

"I'll Be Damned If I'm Gonna Let Walmart Do the Leaking," He Said on TikTok

It looks like Walmart got a head start on Morgan Wallen’s double album release. Way too much of one, if you ask Wallen.

Late on Monday afternoon (Jan. 4), Wallen shared a video on Instagram detailing the debacle. “If anyone’s gonna leak my music, it should be me. Links for leaks will be in my story shortly,” Wallen wrote of his upcoming Dangerous: The Double Album which was scheduled for release this Friday (Jan. 8).

“Hey y’all. It’s been brought to my attention that some of my music — well, my album — has leaked at some Walmarts around the country. I don’t know how that’s possible, but it has. And all the sudden some of y’all are posting trying to spread the new music which I’m super thankful for. I’m glad you’re eager to do that. But man, I’ve been working on this album for three years and I’ll be damned if I’m gonna let Walmart do the leaking like that let. So just keep up with me on here, and I’m gonna start doing the leaking of the songs myself.

“It’s kind of messed up, but I don’t shop at Walmart anyway. I also gave Target two extra songs, so if you’re gonna buy my album, go to Target, baby.” Those two bonus tracks are “This Side of a Dust Cloud” and “Bandaid on a Bullet Hole.”

Wallen went on to leak a handful of the songs off his album via Instagram and TikTok: “Warning” (written by Ashley Gorley, Ernest K. Smith and Ryan Vojtesak), “Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt” (written by Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill and Josh Thompson), and the title track “Dangerous” (written by Wallen and Smith).

Wallen first learned of the leak when his fans started posting pictures of the new CDs they’d purchased at Walmart.