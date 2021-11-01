LISTEN: Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard Say “We’ve Been Hateful Long Enough” in “Undivided”

First there was the tease.
It's been a rough year for all of us, full of tragedy and loss. But a New Year is dawning, and with it hope …may we enter it #UNDIVIDED!! @THubbmusic pic.twitter.com/R6LWS5PGp5
— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 31, 2020
Then another tease.
Can’t wait to show you what @THubbmusic and I have been workin on #undivided pic.twitter.com/A3olAC3WYC
— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 3, 2021
Then the reveal.
Tyler sent me this song a few months ago and from the first time I heard it….I knew it was one I wanted to be singing for a long time. We got together in the studio last month and created something real special. Hope y’all agree when you hear it!! #UNDIVIDED coming Jan. 13th. pic.twitter.com/ooR3abi9Hw
— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 5, 2021
And now, the collaboration of all collaborations is just about here. Tim McGraw began sharing bits and pieces of the news of his duet with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard on New Year’s Eve, saying, “It’s been a rough year for all of us, full of tragedy and loss. But a New Year is dawning, and with it hope …may we enter it #UNDIVIDED!!” The song will be released on Wednesday (Jan. 13) and will be on the deluxe version of McGraw’s Here On Earth album, due out later this spring.