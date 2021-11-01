LISTEN: Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard Say “We’ve Been Hateful Long Enough” in “Undivided”

</noscript> </div>

McGraw connected with the message the song was sending right away. “Music gives us hope and brings us together in a way nothing else can. This doesn’t mean we don’t have work to do. Quite the opposite,” McGraw said. “I loved the positivity of this song and that it called me to check myself and to remember that love is bigger. It’s why I knew this song had to be my next single with Tyler as soon as he sent it to me.”

With lyrics like I think it’s time to come together/You and I can make a change/Maybe we can make a difference/Make the world a better place/Look around and love somebody/We’ve been hateful long enough/Let the good Lord reunite us/‘Til this country that we love’s undivided, the timing could not be better.

This is the song the world desperately needs right now.