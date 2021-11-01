Music

LISTEN: Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard Say “We’ve Been Hateful Long Enough” in “Undivided”

The Story Behind the Song Hubbard Wrote While Quarantining on His Tour Bus
by 1/11/2021

First there was the tease.

Then another tease.

Then the reveal.

And now, the collaboration of all collaborations is just about here. Tim McGraw began sharing bits and pieces of the news of his duet with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard on New Year’s Eve, saying, “It’s been a rough year for all of us, full of tragedy and loss. But a New Year is dawning, and with it hope …may we enter it #UNDIVIDED!!” The song will be released on Wednesday (Jan. 13) and will be on the deluxe version of McGraw’s Here On Earth album, due out later this spring.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.